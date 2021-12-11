Boy dies after road collision near Glenavy

The collision took place yesterday afternoon (Friday, December 10) on the Lisburn Road.

The boy has been named as Aaron Webb, who was from the greater Lisburn area.

PSNI Sergeant Braiden said: “Officers attended along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Police have appealed for witnesses.

“Aaron was transported to hospital but, sadly, was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

“The collision took place at approximately 3.30pm. We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area around this time and who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101.