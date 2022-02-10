Woman cautioned after boy injured in Lurgan crash

A woman was cautioned by police after a young boy was injured in a crash in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

By Carmel Robinson
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 12:09 pm

It is understood the incident happened on the Millennium Way near Tesco at around 9am on Wednesday morning (February 9).

Police were called and a PSNI spokesperson said: “A young male pedestrian received treatment at the scene from colleagues from NIAS and was subsequently taken to hospital.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“One woman was cautioned by police at the scene in relation to the collision.

Police accident

“Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has any dash cam or other footage which could assist, is asked to contact 101 and quote 324 of 09/02/22.”

-

-

Read More Co Armagh man banned from keeping snakes after Boa found with scale rot and mite infestation

PoliceTescoPSNI