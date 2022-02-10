It is understood the incident happened on the Millennium Way near Tesco at around 9am on Wednesday morning (February 9).
Police were called and a PSNI spokesperson said: “A young male pedestrian received treatment at the scene from colleagues from NIAS and was subsequently taken to hospital.
“One woman was cautioned by police at the scene in relation to the collision.
“Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has any dash cam or other footage which could assist, is asked to contact 101 and quote 324 of 09/02/22.”
