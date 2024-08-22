Bringing new life to shopfronts in Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Town Centres in Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough are set to get a makeover with the announcement of a new Town Centre Shopfront Improvement Plan.

Working in partnership with the Department for Communities, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is launching this initiative, aiming to regenerate town centres by helping local businesses to improve the external appearance of their properties.

The first phase of the Shopfront Improvement Programme was launched in Ballyclare and Randalstown this week. Welcoming the project, Communities Minister Gordon Lyons MLA said: “My Department has been working closely with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council to deliver this project, which will help transform the streetscapes of town centres in the Borough. I welcome the launch of phase one today and I look forward to seeing for myself the impact of the new shop fronts as the project moves into delivery.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly said: "This initiative is a crucial step towards revitalising our town centres and supporting local businesses. This funding provides a significant opportunity for businesses to invest in their shopfronts ensuring they make a great first-impression to the customer, creating a more vibrant and inviting environment for shoppers and visitors. I encourage all eligible businesses to take advantage of this opportunity."

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Cllr Neil Kelly with DfC Rosheen Thompson

Phase 1 of the programme is now open for applications, offering grants that will cover 80% of eligible improvement costs, up to a maximum of £4,999.

Phase 2 of the programme is set to launch in the autumn and will extend the scheme to Glengormley, Antrim, and Crumlin town centres, continuing the Council’s commitment to enhancing the borough’s commercial centres.

If you are interested in this scheme and would like further information, please contact the Council’s Regeneration Team at E: [email protected]