We had a magical Lapland holiday on a budget by wearing our ski trousers and snow boots to the airport
A mum says her family had the "Hollywood Christmas movie" experience in Lapland on a £1.7k budget - saving £19k - by taking hand luggage only and eating McDonald's.
Emily McColgan-Upfold, 31, from Bangor in Northern Ireland, believes a Christmas visit to Lapland on a budget is doable if you avoid the more expensive activities.
Emily spent £1.7k on the three day trip, but says it typically costs a family-of-three £20k so believes she has saved £19k. After spending the bulk of her budget on flights, Emily splashed out £422 on activities, accommodation and food for her and her husband, Stephen, 32, and their son Finn, five.
The family decided against doing the more expensive, longer excursions like snow safaris, Arctic Circle hiking and various tours. But they were still able to take Finn to meet Father Christmas and hand him a letter. They spent their free time in the snow - sledging, making snowmen and having snowball fights.
Emily said: "We wore our big, thick layers to the airport; our ski trousers, winter socks and snow boots, so we could fit everything else into hand luggage.
"If you want to do the big, long excursions - you'll have to pay for that. But if you’re happy just eating McDonald's for dinner, buying second-hand clothes and bringing snacks, you can do it."
Price breakdown
Return flights from Dublin Airport: £900
Accommodation: £371 including breakfast for two nights
McDonald’s meals: £37
Angry Birds theme park: £100
Meeting Santa: Free
Husky park: £110 for three people
The elf's farmyard: £50 for three people
Lunch: £30 total
Snow school: £106 for three people
Meeting Mrs Claus: £5 per person
Four letters posted from Santa's Post Office: £11
Total: £1,720
