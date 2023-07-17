A walker who sustained a lower leg fracture after falling from a boulder at Murloch Bay, Ballycastle.
The casualty crawled for nearly five hours to reach a phone signal to call for help. The Coastguard teams provided casualty care, stabilising the fracture, until the arrival of an ambulance.
A visitor to the Giant’s Causeway fell on the stones, sustaining head, spinal and rib fractures. The teams assisted ambulance personnel evacuate the casualty using a rope rescue stretcher over the difficult terrain.
A walker slipped and fell on the upper causeway path close to the Giant’s Causeway suffering a lower leg fracture. The teams delivered casualty care, stabilising the fracture, and evacuated the casualty over rough ground using our stretcher. The casualty was passed into the care of the ambulance service.