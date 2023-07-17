Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard Rescue teams had a busy time last week with several serious incidents on the Causeway Coast.

A walker who sustained a lower leg fracture after falling from a boulder at Murloch Bay, Ballycastle.

The casualty crawled for nearly five hours to reach a phone signal to call for help. The Coastguard teams provided casualty care, stabilising the fracture, until the arrival of an ambulance.

A visitor to the Giant's Causeway fell on the stones, sustaining head, spinal and rib fractures. The teams assisted ambulance personnel evacuate the casualty using a rope rescue stretcher over the difficult terrain. Credit McAuley Multimedia