Canada’s MB Chicken makes UK debut with first store opening in Lisburn

The grand opening celebration of MB Chicken is scheduled to take place on Wednesday 21 February, led by Mayor Councillor Andrew Gowan, at Lisburn Leisure Park.

The Mayor will officially open the store at 10:45am with doors opening to the public from 11 am, where the first 250 customers in line will receive a free ‘Big Mary®’ chicken sandwich.

For more than five decades Mary Brown's Chicken has taken pride in its heritage of quality, hospitality, and community involvement, and the firm now looks forward to becoming an integral part of the Lisburn community. The new MB Chicken store sees the creation of 25 new jobs and there are plans to quickly open locations in Belfast and across the rest of Northern Ireland.

Hadi Chahin, CEO of MB Chicken, said: “We are excited to introduce our legendary fried chicken to the wonderful people of Lisburn. We have been a beloved tradition in Canada for generations, and we can't wait to share our passion for delicious, made-from-scratch quality food with our new friends in the UK.”

This exciting international expansion marks a significant milestone for the brand and offers the people of Lisburn a taste of Canada's finest fried chicken.

MB Chicken Lisburn will open seven days a week from 11am until 11pm. As well as visiting the store, diners can order meals for delivery via the MB Chicken app, as well as from Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.

Don't miss out on the grand opening celebration of MB Chicken in Lisburn! Join the MB Chicken team on Wednesday 21 February from 10:45am at Lisburn Leisure Park (BT28 1PP) for a memorable day of great food, fun activities, and giveaways.