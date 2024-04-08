Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Crews responded to the call on the Belfast Road, Greenisland at 8:49am, with one appliance from Carrickfergus Fire Station attending the incident.

Commenting on the incident, a spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters using breathing apparatus extinguished the fire. The cause was accidental ignition and the incident was dealt with by 9.18am.”