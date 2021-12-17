Carrick waterfront location for Northern Ireland centenary commemorative bench

An application was made to the council by Carrickfergus Peace Impact Project, based at Sunnylands Community Centre, to install a bench to mark the centenary.

It is now to be placed at the 36th’s cross memorial at the Marine Highway in the town.

The project is funded through the International Fund for Ireland’s Peace Impact Project, co-ordinated by Intercomm, which has been working with communities in the Carrickfergus area.

Carrickfergus Castle

A letter to the local authority said: “We are working very closely alongside all the community groups in Carrickfergus and we made a joint decision that we would like it to go under the tree at the 36th cross memorial at the castle as we all believe it would complement the memorial and also allow the people of Carrickfergus to see the bench rather than it being placed in one of the estates with not many people able to see the bench.

“The bench would also be additional seating for people walking along the seaside and admiring our amazing castle.”

According to the International Fund for Ireland, the project has been “aiming to develop community cohesion initiatives in the face of ongoing challenges stemming from the conflict” and is “aimed at providing the platform for many in the area to contribute positively to their communities in areas”.

The group involved in the project locally will be required to maintain the bench for a 10-year period.

Speaking at a meeting of the borough council’s Policy and Resources Committee, on Monday evening, Larne Lough Ulster Unionist Councillor Keith Turner said: “It will be a great asset to the people of Carrickfergus and visitors alike. Just outside the castle, it is a fitting way to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland.”