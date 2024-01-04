Castledawson road closed following three-vehicle collision
Motorists are being warned of a road closure in the Castledawson area following a three-vehicle collision.
The crash took place on the Killyneese Road.
Police advised shortly after 6,30pm on Thursday evening that the road is closed between the roundabout and Aughrim Road and that motorists should expect delays in the area as a result.