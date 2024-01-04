Register
Castledawson road closed following three-vehicle collision

Motorists are being warned of a road closure in the Castledawson area following a three-vehicle collision.
By Valerie Martin
Published 4th Jan 2024, 18:52 GMT
The crash took place on the Killyneese Road.

Police advised shortly after 6,30pm on Thursday evening that the road is closed between the roundabout and Aughrim Road and that motorists should expect delays in the area as a result.

