Castlereagh security alert: PSNI currently at the scene
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Playing fields in Castlereagh are at the centre of an ongoing security alert.
Police are currently at the scene of the incident in the Church Road area.
The playing fields have been closed while searches are carried out.
Road users are being asked to avoid the area.
Police said a further update will be provided in due course.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.