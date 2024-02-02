Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of the tour, the NICHS team will be at Sprucefield Centre on February 15 offering free atrial fibrillation and blood pressure checks to the public.

Nadia Duncan, Donor Development Manager at NICHS said: “We are looking forward to bringing our Heart Month tour, supported by Balloo Hire, to Lisburn.

"Shockingly, coronary heart disease is the biggest single cause of premature deaths in people younger than 75 across Northern Ireland and 16 people have a heart attack here every day.

The NICHS team will be bringing their roadshow to Sprucefield on February 15. Pic credit: NICHS

“Our Health Promotion team will be offering free atrial fibrillation (AF) tests and blood pressure checks at Sprucefield Centre.”

There will be lots of other things happening on the day, as Nadia explained: “We will be giving people the chance to take part in our fabulous Heart2Heart prize draw and will have some fun heart-themed props on hand – perfect for making some Insta moment memories.

“This is also an opportunity for us to get out and talk to the public and raise awareness of what our charity does, from our care services and programmes, to our health promotion programmes for workplaces, schools and community groups, and our support of ground-breaking research at local universities and hospitals.