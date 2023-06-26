A child has been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in Carrickfergus.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: “NIAS received a 999 call at 8:19am on Monday, June 26 following reports of a road traffic collision on Victoria Road, Carrickfergus.

“NIAS despatched one emergency crew and the charity Air Ambulance with HEMS (helicopter emergency medical service) on board to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children by ambulance.”

PSNI have advised motorists to avoid the area of Victoria Rise following the incident. Image: Google maps

“Traffic is at a standstill due to a road traffic collision,” a police spokesperson said.