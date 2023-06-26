Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Child taken to hospital after Carrickfergus road traffic collision

A child has been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in Carrickfergus.
By Helena McManus
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:47 BST

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: “NIAS received a 999 call at 8:19am on Monday, June 26 following reports of a road traffic collision on Victoria Road, Carrickfergus.

“NIAS despatched one emergency crew and the charity Air Ambulance with HEMS (helicopter emergency medical service) on board to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children by ambulance.”

Most Popular
PSNI have advised motorists to avoid the area of Victoria Rise following the incident. Image: Google mapsPSNI have advised motorists to avoid the area of Victoria Rise following the incident. Image: Google maps
PSNI have advised motorists to avoid the area of Victoria Rise following the incident. Image: Google maps

PSNI have advised motorists to avoid the area of Victoria Rise following the incident.

Traffic is at a standstill due to a road traffic collision,” a police spokesperson said.

Mid and East Antrim DUP Councillor Marc Collins represents the Knockagh area of the town. “My thoughts and prayers are with the young person involved in an accident this morning in the vicinity of Ulidia school,” he said.

Related topics:CarrickfergusMarc CollinsAir ambulancePSNITraffic