A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: “NIAS received a 999 call at 8:19am on Monday, June 26 following reports of a road traffic collision on Victoria Road, Carrickfergus.
“NIAS despatched one emergency crew and the charity Air Ambulance with HEMS (helicopter emergency medical service) on board to the incident.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children by ambulance.”
PSNI have advised motorists to avoid the area of Victoria Rise following the incident.
“Traffic is at a standstill due to a road traffic collision,” a police spokesperson said.
Mid and East Antrim DUP Councillor Marc Collins represents the Knockagh area of the town. “My thoughts and prayers are with the young person involved in an accident this morning in the vicinity of Ulidia school,” he said.