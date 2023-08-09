Child taken to hospital after serious road traffic collision in Carrickfergus town centre

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said that it received a 999 call at 11:40am today (Wednesday, August 9) following reports of an RTC in the High Street area of the town.
NIAS despatched four emergency crews, two ambulance officers and one BASICS doctor to the incident.
The charity Air Ambulance with HEMS crew on board were also tasked to attend.
A spokesperson for NIAS said: “Following initial assessment and treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by Ambulance to Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.”
Police closed High Street, Castle Street and part of the Marine Highway following the incident.
Road users and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.