Register
BREAKING
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle

Child taken to hospital after serious road traffic collision in Carrickfergus town centre

A child has been taken to hospital after a serious road traffic collision in Carrickfergus town centre earlier today.
By Helena McManus
Published 9th Aug 2023, 14:49 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 15:12 BST
A child has been taken to hospital following a serious road traffic collision in Carrickfergus. Police closed High Street (above), Castle Street and part of the Marine Highway following the incident. Photo: Pacemaker PressA child has been taken to hospital following a serious road traffic collision in Carrickfergus. Police closed High Street (above), Castle Street and part of the Marine Highway following the incident. Photo: Pacemaker Press
A child has been taken to hospital following a serious road traffic collision in Carrickfergus. Police closed High Street (above), Castle Street and part of the Marine Highway following the incident. Photo: Pacemaker Press

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said that it received a 999 call at 11:40am today (Wednesday, August 9) following reports of an RTC in the High Street area of the town.

NIAS despatched four emergency crews, two ambulance officers and one BASICS doctor to the incident.

The charity Air Ambulance with HEMS crew on board were also tasked to attend.

A spokesperson for NIAS said: “Following initial assessment and treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by Ambulance to Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.”

Police closed High Street, Castle Street and part of the Marine Highway following the incident.

Road users and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.

Related topics:CarrickfergusAir ambulancePoliceRTC