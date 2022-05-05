It is understood a number of people were taken to hospital after a suspected gas leak at the CIDO Business Park in Charles Street.

The NI Ambulance Service attended the scene at 6.05pm this evening as did the NI Fire and Rescue Service.

The NI Ambulance Service said two children and one adult were taken to hospital via ambulance.

Incident at CIDO Business Park in Charles St Lurgan.

An NIAS spokesperson said he was unaware if others had self presented to Craigavon Hospital.

The NI Fire and Rescue Service also attended due to suspected Carbon Monoxide issues.

NIFRS Group Commander William Johnston said: “The Fire Service got a call to Charles Street, Lurgan are 7.15pm with the report of a smell of gas.

“Crews from Lurgan and Portadown attended along with a Hazmat officer. A number of the units within the business complex were checked because of the reported smell of gas.

“The units were checked with a gas monitor and there were readings of carbon monoxide identified in one of the units. The units were ventilated and checked again later. The readings were cleared at zero by the end of the incident. “The crews left the scene at around 8pm and plan to return to the scene in the morning as a precaution,” he said, adding that he was aware of three people taken to hospital with possible carbon monoxide poisoning including two children aged nine.

