Children's Hospice to benefit from hotel group's green scheme

‘Green Rooms’ offers all guests the chance to reconsider their housekeeping requirements throughout their stay in McKeever’s NI hotels (The Dunadry Hotel & Gardens, Corr’s Corner Hotel, Dunsilly Hotel and Adair Arms Hotel).

For each room which opts to go ‘green’ by forgoing their daily housekeeping, McKeevers will donate £5 to the Children’s Hospice, which was recently selected as Charity of the Year by its entire workforce.

In real terms this means every 15 hotel guests who opt to display their ‘Green Room’ door sign, will pay for a vital two-hour health assessment by a specialist hospice nurse, and every 26 guests that 'go green' will fund a support session offering emotional support and counselling for an entire family.

Eddie McKeever, managing director of McKeever Hotel Group

The Green Rooms initiative offers a double whammy as it will also enhance sustainability and drive eco-efficiencies across hotel operations by reducing laundry costs, energy consumption and enabling more effective use of staff hours.

To further encourage guests to support the sustainable fundraising concept, each participating guest will have the chance to win a luxury Rituals giftset.

With the NI Children’s Hospice recently making headline news due to funding shortages, Eddie McKeever, Managing Director of McKeever Hotel Group highlighted the significance of the Green Rooms initiative:

“When we embarked on this charity partnership, we challenged ourselves to find meaningful ways to incorporate fundraising into our daily hotel operations, such as our coffee cup donations that we launched earlier this year, and now our ‘Green Rooms’.