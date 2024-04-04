Choice Housing exhibition welcomes Afghan artist Alina Gawhary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At ‘Cultures unveiled – inspiring inclusion’, Alina shared her experience of securing safe passage from Afghanistan to Bangladesh where, in 2023, she was awarded an art scholarship at a university.

A collaboration between Choice Housing and First Steps Women’s centre in Dungannon, the event was supported by the Department for Communities (DfC) and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s ‘Housing for All’ Shared Housing Programme.

The Programme has its origins in the NI Executive Together: Building a United Community (T:BUC) Strategy which reflects the Executive’s commitment to improving community relations and continuing the journey towards a more united – and shared – society.

Choice’s Carol Ervine, artist Alina Gawhary, tenant Svitlana Sukar and Choice’s Anne McAllister

£1.9million has been invested in Fortview, Dungannon, shared housing development and associated five-year Good Relations Plan. The Deputy Chair of Mid Ulster Council – Councillor Meta Graham – and Choice tenants were among those who attended.

In her talk, Alina explained how she choose musical instruments as the subjects of her paintings to mark her time in Afghanistan when she was unable to play music due to the ongoing safety situation in her home country. It also refers to the support she received from music composer, Sadie Harrison.

Carol Ervine – Group Director of Tenant and Client Services at Choice – said: “Alina’s story is inspiring, and we are pleased to have been part of this event, giving a platform to hear not just about her experiences but how she has used art and music to communicate her experience, and highlighting key issues impacting women in countries where the place of females is less valued.

“This event is just one example of the many good relations initiatives Choice are involved in across Northern Ireland aimed at developing and sustaining healthy shared communities,” added Carol.

The Housing Executive’s ‘Housing for All’ Programme’ is a shared housing initiative that aims to develop and sustain healthy local communities that are welcoming, diverse, and inclusive.