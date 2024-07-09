Choice supports vital community work in Lisburn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A social supermarket established to assist the most vulnerable people and families living in the Lisburn area has received £5,000 in support through Choice Housing’s Tenant Support Fund.

Lisburn Social Supermarket provides grocery shopping to those in crisis, and the donation from one of the region’s largest housing providers ensures that support continues to be provided to those families where the cost-of-living crisis is a constant worry.

With input from referral agents, the charity provides intermediary periods of food shopping support to those who are struggling for a variety of reasons. The referral system ensures families in need are identified and receive grocery shopping each week that is nutritionally balanced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the Social Supermarket’s ‘Wraparound Support Service’, benefits and debt advice, budgeting and cooking courses, counselling services and employability initiatives are also offered to families and individuals.

Ashley Bolton, Carol Ervine (Choice Housing), Lynsey Agnew and Aidan McCrea (Choice Housing)

Carol Ervine, Choice Housing’s Group Director of Tenant and Client Services, said: “Providing quality, affordable housing is just one part of what we do at Choice, and we are committed to working with and supporting organisations like the Lisburn Social Supermarket to help those most in need through our Tenant Support Fund.

“Lisburn Social Supermarket and many others across Northern Ireland are a lifeline to those struggling to afford the essentials and unfortunately, over the last number of years, demand for this type of service has risen dramatically. I would like to pay tribute to those who work at the Social Supermarket and the role they play in trying to combat poverty and hunger in their community.”

According to research compiled by Lisburn Social Supermarket, more than a third (35%) of its service users are people who live alone, with a further 51 per cent of those who rely on it being single parents. In 2023/24, it fulfilled 1,452 vouchers – a 15 per cent increase on 2022/23 – and through these vouchers, 2,858 people were fed. 58 per cent were adults and 1,615 were children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisburn Foodbank Manager, Lynsey Agnew BEM, said: “The help from the Choice Tenant Support Fund has allowed us to meet the growing demand on our Social Supermarket.

“Over the course of the last year, the demand for our service from local people has outstripped the donations we receive. The amount of stock we give away each month has also been more than what we receive from our various donation points across the city.

“In the last five years, demand for our service has grown by 93 per cent. No one should be forced to use a Social Supermarket because they can’t afford the basics.

“With our support they can get back on their feet and while we are still needed, we will continue to provide this vital service to our community,” she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisburn Social Supermarket is one of four to receive £5,000 through the Choice Tenant Support Fund, which was established in 2021 in response to the escalating cost of living crisis.