Christian Aid week
And with this in mind the organisers of the annual Christian Aid are appealing for more support than ever.
Here in Portadown collectors will be out at various outlets on Friday and Saturday - the shopping square outside Lidl's store, Magowan Buildings, outside the Ulster Bank in High Street, outside the Spar shop in Corcrain, as well as at fillings stations in the area.
Portadown has a proud record in supporting Christian Aid and has raised well over £50,000 over the years.
"We are very grateful for this support and at a time of so many world conflicts we need this support more than ever," said local organiser Mrs Moyra Stirling.
The Lowry Singers will mark the end of Christian Aid Week at an event in the Armagh Road Presbyterian Church on Sunday evening, 7 o'clock.