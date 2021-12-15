Christmas and New Year arrangements urgent and emergency care services

Ulster Hospital Emergency Department

The Ulster Hospital Emergency Department will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Lagan Valley Emergency Department

The ‘Phone First’ Emergency Department in Lagan Valley Hospital will be open Monday – Friday, 8am-6pm. Patients should call (028) 9260 4643 prior to attending. Patients will be assessed over the phone and offered an appointment at Lagan Valley Hospital Emergency Department or referred to a local pharmacy, GP or directed to an appropriate Emergency Department. Closed on weekends.

Downe Urgent Care Centre

The Urgent Care Centre in the Downe Hospital will be open Monday- Friday, 8am-6pm. Patients requiring treatment should contact the centre first by phoning (028) 4483 8091 before attending.

Downe Minor Injuries Unit

The Minor Injuries Unit in the Downe Hospital will be open on Christmas Day and Boxing Day from 9am – 5pm and on New Year’s Day and Sunday 2 January 2022 from 9am – 5pm. Patients requiring treatment should contact the unit first before attending. Telephone (028) 4483 8091.

Ards Minor Injuries Unit

Ards Minor Injuries Unit will be open as normal Monday – Friday, 9am-5pm. Patients requiring treatment should contact the unit first before attending. Telephone (028) 9151 0110. Closed on weekends.

GP Out of Hours

GP Out of Hours is for urgent medical care when your GP surgery is closed.

The contact details are as follows:

North Down and Ards area - (028) 9182 2344

Down and Lisburn area - (028) 9260 2204