NS Concerts have organised a Christmas Praise night, compered by George Barkley, and bring you some of the well known gospel singers from Northern Ireland.

True Country, Karla Hunter and Kingdom Bound will be performing. You’re in for a treat.

The Ballymena based NSConcerts have been bringing concerts to the folks in Northern Ireland for many years but recently during the Covid pandemic have organized Gospel Drive In services and concerts at the Ballymena Livestock Yard.

This concert in the Bannville House Hotel is bringing the spirit of Christmas cheer to the good folks in Co Down and surrounding areas.

Tickets are available from Eventbrite, Faith Mission bookshops in Banbridge, Lurgan, Lisburn, Portadown and Ballymena, or from the Sunday evening Gospel Service Drive In at the Ballymena Livestock Yard.

Limited availability on the night at the door. Included in the ticket price will be seasonal refreshments and a warm welcome.

Usual Covid precautions will be observed in the venue.

Check out NSConcerts Facebook page for further updates.