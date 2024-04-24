CLARINS FREE SUMMER GIFT AT GORDONS CHEMISTS

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With this exclusive offer, Clarins invites customers to indulge in a personalised beauty experience allowing them to elevate their summer beauty routine to new heights. This gift is made up of the choice from 12 of the best natural and nourishing products on the market, suitable for everybody no matter what your skin type is. Pick from a range of treatments, whether that is a Super Restorative Night Cream that lifts, replumps, and targets wrinkles or a Suncare Face SPF 30 that is nourishing for all skin types.

Why not pick a few treats to refresh your skin and obtain a natural healthy glow? Clarins Cleansing Micellar Water will achieve just that by cleansing and refreshing your skin in one simple step. Add to the skin rejuvenation by choosing Clarins Beauty Flash Balm that instantly erases signs of fatigue and restores radiance to the complexion.

Pop in store to pick up your Summer Gift today! - Our Clarins consultants will be more than happy to share their knowledge and assist you in picking out the perfect products suitable just for you!

Please note that the offer is running from 28th April – 12th May. *Worth based on average retail value of standard size products. One gift per customer while stocks last, choice subject to availability. Not to be used in conjunction with any other Clarins offer.

Let us make your shopping experience easier than ever with our massive selection of amazing deals available in our 56 stores in Northern Ireland and online via our website: www.gordonsdirect.com. Discover weekly offers and much more on our Facebook and Instagram pages using @gordonschemists. Don’t forget to browse our fragrance offers in store or online to see all we have to offer you this season. Gordons Chemists, exceptional savings, every day.