The Coastguard is appealing for information about discarded clothing left on a Portrush beach.
By Una Culkin
Published 16th Aug 2023, 09:34 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 09:34 BST
HM Coastguard appealed for information after trainers and clothes were found on a Portrush beach. Credit HM CoastguardHM Coastguard appealed for information after trainers and clothes were found on a Portrush beach. Credit HM Coastguard
In a post on social media, Coleraine Coastguard shared an appeal made by their colleagues in Belfast for information about a pair of Brooks trainers and some clothing which were left at Portrush’s East Strand and found on Tuesday (August 15) morning.

The post read: “ Are you the owner or know the owner of these items of clothing. Located on East strand Portrush this morning. Size 7 1/2 Brooks trainers.

"Black top, black shorts believed to have been there from last night (Monday). If you have any information call Belfast CG on 02891463933 and quote incident 528981.”

In a later comment, the Coastguard said that the PSNI had also investigated and confirmed that no one was reported missing. It’s believed the clothes may have been left behind after a run on the beach on Sunday.

