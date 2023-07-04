Register
Coastguard confirms death of person following fall at Portrush's Ramore Head

HM Coastguard has confirmed that a person died following a fall at Portrush’s Ramore Head on Monday evening.
By Una Culkin
Published 4th Jul 2023, 09:46 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 09:46 BST

In a post on social media, Coleraine Coastguard said: "Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard Rope Rescue Teams were tasked this evening to reports of a person fallen from the cliffs at Ramore Head, Portrush.

"A casualty was recovered but sadly declared deceased at the scene.”

Police, the ambulance service and the RNLI were also involved in the incident. It is believed that a member of the public raised the alarm.

Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard Rope Rescue Teams were tasked this evening to reports of a person fallen from the cliffs at Ramore Head, Portrush. Credit Coleraine CoastguardColeraine and Ballycastle Coastguard Rope Rescue Teams were tasked this evening to reports of a person fallen from the cliffs at Ramore Head, Portrush. Credit Coleraine Coastguard
Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard Rope Rescue Teams were tasked this evening to reports of a person fallen from the cliffs at Ramore Head, Portrush. Credit Coleraine Coastguard
Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard Rope Rescue Teams were tasked this evening to reports of a person fallen from the cliffs at Ramore Head, Portrush. Credit Coleraine CoastguardColeraine and Ballycastle Coastguard Rope Rescue Teams were tasked this evening to reports of a person fallen from the cliffs at Ramore Head, Portrush. Credit Coleraine Coastguard
Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard Rope Rescue Teams were tasked this evening to reports of a person fallen from the cliffs at Ramore Head, Portrush. Credit Coleraine Coastguard
