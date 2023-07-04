HM Coastguard has confirmed that a person died following a fall at Portrush’s Ramore Head on Monday evening.

In a post on social media, Coleraine Coastguard said: "Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard Rope Rescue Teams were tasked this evening to reports of a person fallen from the cliffs at Ramore Head, Portrush.

"A casualty was recovered but sadly declared deceased at the scene.”

Police, the ambulance service and the RNLI were also involved in the incident. It is believed that a member of the public raised the alarm.

Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard Rope Rescue Teams were tasked this evening to reports of a person fallen from the cliffs at Ramore Head, Portrush. Credit Coleraine Coastguard