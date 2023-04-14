Coleraine Coastguard have issued a warning about inflatables following an incident on the River Bann on Thursday.

The Coleraine Coastguard Team was tasked after a 999 call was made by a member of the public concerned for the safety of four people in a small inflatable dinghy.

They were paddling on the River Bann in Coleraine close to the Sandelford Bridge in a strong wind and rough conditions.

The Coastguard commented: “On our arrival, the four had made shore at Christie Park. They had no buoyancy aids and were dressed in normal clothing.

"They were ‘trying it out’ before taking it to the beach and were unaware of the danger they had been in.

"These inflatable dinghies, sold often at local supermarkets, are totally unsuitable for use in their open sea or rivers and lakes. Buoyancy aids must be worn together with suitable clothing.