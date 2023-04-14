Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
57 minutes ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
2 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
2 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
2 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
3 hours ago Body found in search for missing woman who vanished during dog walk

Coastguard warning after four people seen 'trying out' inflatable dinghy on River Bann

Coleraine Coastguard have issued a warning about inflatables following an incident on the River Bann on Thursday.

By Una Culkin
Published 14th Apr 2023, 09:14 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 09:14 BST

The Coleraine Coastguard Team was tasked after a 999 call was made by a member of the public concerned for the safety of four people in a small inflatable dinghy.

They were paddling on the River Bann in Coleraine close to the Sandelford Bridge in a strong wind and rough conditions.

The Coastguard commented: “On our arrival, the four had made shore at Christie Park. They had no buoyancy aids and were dressed in normal clothing.

Most Popular
Coastguard were tasked after a 999 callCoastguard were tasked after a 999 call
Coastguard were tasked after a 999 call

"They were ‘trying it out’ before taking it to the beach and were unaware of the danger they had been in.

"These inflatable dinghies, sold often at local supermarkets, are totally unsuitable for use in their open sea or rivers and lakes. Buoyancy aids must be worn together with suitable clothing.

"If you see anyone in difficulty on the water, dial 999 and asked for the Coastguard.”

Read More
Car deliberately set alight in Coleraine