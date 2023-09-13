Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard teams tasked to Carrick-a-Rede island as visitor fractures leg
Ballycastle and Coleraine Coastguard Rescue Teams were tasked to reports of an injured person on Carrick-a-Rede Island on Tuesday (September 12).
After crossing the famous rope bridge, the casualty had slipped on the rough terrain, sustaining a lower leg fracture. Team members assisted a NI Ambulance Service paramedic to stabilise and dress the limb.
It was decided the safest method of evacuating the casualty from the island was by Coastguard Rescue helicopter R199 from Prestwick. The casualty was transferred to Causeway Hospital in Coleraine.