Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard teams tasked to Carrick-a-Rede island as visitor fractures leg

Ballycastle and Coleraine Coastguard Rescue Teams were tasked to reports of an injured person on Carrick-a-Rede Island on Tuesday (September 12).
By Una Culkin
Published 13th Sep 2023, 11:33 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 11:33 BST
Following the rescue, Coleraine Coastguard posted this photo on their Facebook page with the caption: "The long walk home across the famous Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge following this afternoon’s callout! Breathtaking!" Credit: Coleraine CoastguardFollowing the rescue, Coleraine Coastguard posted this photo on their Facebook page with the caption: "The long walk home across the famous Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge following this afternoon’s callout! Breathtaking!" Credit: Coleraine Coastguard
Following the rescue, Coleraine Coastguard posted this photo on their Facebook page with the caption: "The long walk home across the famous Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge following this afternoon’s callout! Breathtaking!" Credit: Coleraine Coastguard

After crossing the famous rope bridge, the casualty had slipped on the rough terrain, sustaining a lower leg fracture. Team members assisted a NI Ambulance Service paramedic to stabilise and dress the limb.

It was decided the safest method of evacuating the casualty from the island was by Coastguard Rescue helicopter R199 from Prestwick. The casualty was transferred to Causeway Hospital in Coleraine.

