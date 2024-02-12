Coleraine Grammar pupils design logo for education department initiative

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The logo has now been launched as part of Children’s Mental Health Week. Linsey Farrell, deputy permanent secretary for education policy and children’s services, and members of the department of health, youth service and education authority, attended the school for the logo's official launch.

The design programme was facilitated by Emma Jardine, youth worker for the education authority (EA) and Clodagh O’Connell who specialises in graphic design work. Under their guidance the Year 9 Wellbeing Champions were tasked with the job of designing a pupil friendly logo for the framework which is to be used across Northern Ireland. The activity was part of the EA REACH initiative which CGS pupils have been participating in over the past two years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert McGregor, senior teacher for pastoral care, said: “From 2015, we have fostered strong links with a wide range of external facilitators including REACH (EA Youth Service), Educational Welfare Service, Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service, Educational Psychology, and Independent School Counsellor service. We appreciate the excellent support our school’s Pastoral Care plan receives from these agencies.”

Pupils present the new logo

The Wellbeing Champions spent 10 weeks developing creative and meaningful icons to represent the various services young people can access to support their mental health and wellbeing. They then pitched their ideas to the EA and DENI staff.

One Year 9 pupil said, “this experience has developed my understanding of mental health and what support is available. I really enjoyed being creative and helping others.” This helps to illustrate the Children’s Mental Health Week strapline: “My Voice Matters”.

Pupil leadership is also developed on the Castlerock Road campus through the Senior Wellbeing Champions who received training from a Mental Health Practitioner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These are just two examples of the extensive pastoral work being carried out in Coleraine Grammar School to promote awareness and understanding of emotional health and wellbeing. The school’s inclusive approach ensures that all pupils’ pastoral needs are catered for, which supports their academic experiences.

The pupils who designed the logo

The Educational Training Inspectorate commended this work in 2021 when they stated: “The pupils were very positive about their school experiences and valued the effort of their teachers in caring for them and supporting them in their learning.”

The school has also joined the education authority’s “Being Well, Doing Well” and “Take 5” initiatives both of which will be rolled out during the year. Nurture Rooms are available on both sites and pupils can access support from New Life Counselling Services and Learning Support Teachers.