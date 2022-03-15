Collection for Ukrainian crisis

Following his appeal for Aid and support for those affected by the war in Ukraine, Lord Mayor, Alderman Glenn Barr’s weekly clinic in Banbridge Old Town hall was over-run by the generosity of the Banbridge people. Over the course of the two hour period, seven van loads of food and essential items where collected

Over the course of the two hour period, seven van loads of food and essential items where collected.

Alderman Barr said: “On Sunday, 27th February, I reached out to my friend Lynn Metcalf whose husband is a local Ukrainian.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“After meeting with Lynn and some from the local Ukrainian community, they expressed the need for the essentials, and the plans of Ukrainians in Northern Ireland organise transport of these items to where they are needed most.

“Acting swiftly we put out social media adverts of the various drop-off locations in and around Banbridge, including our Town Hall.

“We are completely overwhelmed by the support and generosity shown by the people of Banbridge , Upper Bann and indeed all throughout the ABC Council Borough. It has shown the levels of hope and kindness within the local people and how much the scenes of war-torn Ukraine have had an effect on them.”

Lord Mayor Alderman Glenn Barr also commented: “I cannot thank the people enough for everything donated.

“In the end, we have filled seven vans with clothes, food, bedding, toiletries and much more. I would also like to both thank and commend the various business, Orange halls and community centres that have also aided in collecting for such a touching cause.”