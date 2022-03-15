Collection for Ukrainian crisis

Over the course of the two hour period, seven van loads of food and essential items where collected.
Alderman Barr said: “On Sunday, 27th February, I reached out to my friend Lynn Metcalf whose husband is a local Ukrainian.
“After meeting with Lynn and some from the local Ukrainian community, they expressed the need for the essentials, and the plans of Ukrainians in Northern Ireland organise transport of these items to where they are needed most.
“Acting swiftly we put out social media adverts of the various drop-off locations in and around Banbridge, including our Town Hall.
“We are completely overwhelmed by the support and generosity shown by the people of Banbridge , Upper Bann and indeed all throughout the ABC Council Borough. It has shown the levels of hope and kindness within the local people and how much the scenes of war-torn Ukraine have had an effect on them.”
Lord Mayor Alderman Glenn Barr also commented: “I cannot thank the people enough for everything donated.
“In the end, we have filled seven vans with clothes, food, bedding, toiletries and much more. I would also like to both thank and commend the various business, Orange halls and community centres that have also aided in collecting for such a touching cause.”
Alderman Barr has also appealed for no further clothes to left at collection sights and has asked for locals to continue to support our Ukrainian friends and urges people to keep an eye of social media for both items required and venues to which they can be delivered. Alderman Barr’s drop-in Clinic is open from 7-9pm on Wednesday evenings at the Old Town Hall Banbridge where you can drop off items for the Ukrainian appeal.