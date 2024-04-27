Comber Boys’ Brigade on target with Energia funding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The money from Energia Group is going to be used to plan an annual football tournament, with the remainder covering the cost of a set of football nets to allow players to brush up on their skills.

Catering for boys aged from five to eighteen, Second Comber Boys’ Brigade teaches children and young people to learn, grow and discover skills in an environment that is both safe and welcoming.

Nathan Migan took advantage of Helping Hands – a charitable scheme that allows employees of Energia Group to nominate an individual or group – to offer his support to the youth organisation.

“I’ve been a part of Second Comber Boys’ Brigade for most of my life, initially as a member of the organisation to now being a leader,” explained Nathan. “I am extremely grateful that my employer – Energia Group – has contributed towards the purchase of new football nets for the organisation.

“This will enhance participation and engagement levels throughout the Boys’ Brigade company, and it will also give officers the chance to host an annual football tournament involving multiple Boys’ Brigade companies from across Northern Ireland. Thank you, Energia Group,” added Nathan.

Stephen Cowden – the Captain at Second Comber Boys’ Brigade – added: “We greatly appreciate the support and the encouragement that Energia Group provides to the voluntary youth sector.

“Second Comber Boys’ Brigade is a volunteer-led youth organisation that engages with over 120 boys from the local area each week. For many of them, the wide range of sporting activities we have to offer is a particular highlight and a catalyst for engagement, which is so very important.