Come to Lisburn to commemorate D-DAY 80

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Thursday 6th June, Lisburn will host a day of commemorative events to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, remembering those who sacrificed so much for peace and freedom 80 years ago. Transport assistance is available for schools and community groups attending the outdoor exhibition and educational workshops in Castle Gardens throughout the day.

At 8am, a town crier will deliver the D-Day 80 Proclamation from the historic balcony of the Irish Linen Centre and Lisburn Museum. The day continues with an array of D-Day 80 themed activities. Performances from the Band of the Royal Irish Regiment, local schools and others will take place on stage at the Bowling Green in Castle Gardens from 7pm before we join with other nations across the world in an official beacon lighting ceremony at 9.15pm.

Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Cllr Andrew Gowan, said: “It is important that we remember why D-Day is such an important date. D-Day altered the course of history and was the beginning of the end of World War 2. In commemorating this day, we remember those brave men and women who sacrificed so much for peace. We must remember them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We have an impressive programme of events and activities taking place in Lisburn. The day will be filled with a mix of poignant proceedings as well as opportunities to discover what life what really like in 1944. There’ll be educational workshops, tours of the war memorial and blast shelter, exclusive artefacts, craft stations, army drills with the Cadet Forces and selfie spots where you can dress up in old time costumes and pose with an original Vicker’s machine gun and the a Dennis Light Four Engine Fire Appliance, which served with the Lisburn Fire Service until the early 1950s.

“For the evening finale I will be honoured to read ‘The International Tribute’, before we join towns, villages, cities and organisations across the world to mark this significant milestone and remember an important part of our shared history by lighting a beacon at 9.15pm.”

To find out more about transport assistance to the outdoor exhibition and workshops contact Emma Breadon on 02892 447674 or by emailing [email protected]