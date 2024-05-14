Come to Lisburn to commemorate D-DAY 80
and live on Freeview channel 276
At 8am, a town crier will deliver the D-Day 80 Proclamation from the historic balcony of the Irish Linen Centre and Lisburn Museum. The day continues with an array of D-Day 80 themed activities. Performances from the Band of the Royal Irish Regiment, local schools and others will take place on stage at the Bowling Green in Castle Gardens from 7pm before we join with other nations across the world in an official beacon lighting ceremony at 9.15pm.
Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Cllr Andrew Gowan, said: “It is important that we remember why D-Day is such an important date. D-Day altered the course of history and was the beginning of the end of World War 2. In commemorating this day, we remember those brave men and women who sacrificed so much for peace. We must remember them.
We have an impressive programme of events and activities taking place in Lisburn. The day will be filled with a mix of poignant proceedings as well as opportunities to discover what life what really like in 1944. There’ll be educational workshops, tours of the war memorial and blast shelter, exclusive artefacts, craft stations, army drills with the Cadet Forces and selfie spots where you can dress up in old time costumes and pose with an original Vicker’s machine gun and the a Dennis Light Four Engine Fire Appliance, which served with the Lisburn Fire Service until the early 1950s.
“For the evening finale I will be honoured to read ‘The International Tribute’, before we join towns, villages, cities and organisations across the world to mark this significant milestone and remember an important part of our shared history by lighting a beacon at 9.15pm.”
To find out more about transport assistance to the outdoor exhibition and workshops contact Emma Breadon on 02892 447674 or by emailing [email protected]
To view the full D-Day 80 programme visit D-Day 80 - Lisburn & Castlereagh (lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk)