Communities across Lisburn and Castlereagh to benefit from over £340k of funding

A total of 74 groups received £278,893 from the council’s Community Support Grant and 31 groups received £64,873 from the council’s Community Festivals Fund.

Councillor Thomas Beckett, Community & Wellbeing Committee Chairman said: “We are proud to support grassroots community and voluntary organisations through a number of initiatives from training to funding. These two substantial funds are an annual opportunity for local groups to apply for financial support to enhance their offering within their community and for their service users.

“It is great that once again we can assist a diverse range of groups right across our city. Through a variety of programmes, training opportunities and events these applicants will help to build better and more inclusive communities. We wish them every success as they organise events to bring people together and offer support within local facilities.”

These two grants are part of the council’s Local Investment Plan 2024/25.

The groups which received funding from the 2024/25 Community Support Grant are:

Aghalee Village Hall

Annahilt and Magheraconluce Community Association

ASCERT

Atlas Women's Centre

Ballinderry War Memorial Management Committee

Ballybeen Improvement Group

Ballybeen Men's Motivational Group

Ballybeen Women’s Centre Ltd

Ballymacash Neighbourhood Community Craft Group

Ballymacash Regeneration Network

Ballyoran Community and Arts Group

Beechland Community Group

Brookmount Cultural and Education Society

Carryduff Regeneration Forum

Carryduff Retirement Group

Deramore Community Association

Derriaghy Village Community Association

Dreamscheme NI

Dromara Community Group

Dromara Connect

Drumbeg Community Association

Drumbeg Women's Institute

Drumbo and District Community Association

Drumlough Community Association

Dundonald Townswomen's Guild

Dundonald Women's Institute

Glenavy Youth Project

Glenclare Community Group

Halftown Residents Association

Helping Hands

Hilden Community Association

Hillhall Regeneration Group

Hillsborough and District Committee

Hillsborough Community Centre Limited

Hillsborough Women Institute

Hillsborough Working Together

Hillstreet Residents Group

Hilltop Friends

Home Start Lisburn/Colin

Killynure Community Association

Knockmore Community Association

Laganview Enterprise Centre

Larchfield Community Development Association

LCC Community Trust

Lisburn Downtown

Lisburn Feile

Lisburn Outlook

Lisburn PSP

Lisburn Recreation and Community Hub

Lisburn Temperance Junior

Lisburn U3A

Lisburn YMCA

Live Life Social Enterprises

Lower Broomhedge Community Association

Lurganville and District Community Association

Maghaberry Community Association

Manor Park Residents Association

Mazetown Rural Action Collective

Moira Friendship Group

Newtownbreda Women's Institute

Old Warren Community Association

PoundBridge & District Community Association

Rathlane Care Farm

Ravarnet Community Network

Resurgam Community Development Trust

Resurgam Youth Initiative

Sarah Crothers Centre

Saturday Night Senior's Citizens

Seymour Hill and Conway Residents Association

Stoneyford Community and Youth Association

The Antrim Down and Armagh (TADA) Rural Support Network

The groups which received funding from the 2024/25 Community Festivals Fund are:

Annahilt & Magheraconluce Community Association

Atlas Women's Centre

Ballinderry War Memorial Hall Management Committee

Ballybeen Improvement Group

Ballymacash Regeneration Network

DAK Community Group

Deramore Community Group

Derriaghy Village Community Association

Dromara Community Group

Dungoyne Boys Football Club

Glenavy Youth Project

Halftown Residents Association

Healthy Kidz CIC

Helping Hands Autism Support Group

Hilden Community Association

Hillhall Regeneration Group

Hillstreet Residents Group

Larchfield Community & Development Association

LCC Community Trust

Lisburn Downtown Centre

Lisburn Feile

Lisburn PSP

Maghaberry Community Association

Mazetown Rural Action Collective

Moneyreagh & District Community Association

Old Warren Community Association

Poundbridge & District Community Association

PTA, Friends’ School Lisburn

Seymour Hill & Conway Residents Association

Stoneyford Community & Youth Association

The Welcome Project

