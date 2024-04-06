Communities across Lisburn and Castlereagh to benefit from over £340k of funding
A total of 74 groups received £278,893 from the council’s Community Support Grant and 31 groups received £64,873 from the council’s Community Festivals Fund.
Councillor Thomas Beckett, Community & Wellbeing Committee Chairman said: “We are proud to support grassroots community and voluntary organisations through a number of initiatives from training to funding. These two substantial funds are an annual opportunity for local groups to apply for financial support to enhance their offering within their community and for their service users.
“It is great that once again we can assist a diverse range of groups right across our city. Through a variety of programmes, training opportunities and events these applicants will help to build better and more inclusive communities. We wish them every success as they organise events to bring people together and offer support within local facilities.”
These two grants are part of the council’s Local Investment Plan 2024/25.
The groups which received funding from the 2024/25 Community Support Grant are:
- Aghalee Village Hall
- Annahilt and Magheraconluce Community Association
- ASCERT
- Atlas Women's Centre
- Ballinderry War Memorial Management Committee
- Ballybeen Improvement Group
- Ballybeen Men's Motivational Group
- Ballybeen Women’s Centre Ltd
- Ballymacash Neighbourhood Community Craft Group
- Ballymacash Regeneration Network
- Ballyoran Community and Arts Group
- Beechland Community Group
- Brookmount Cultural and Education Society
- Carryduff Regeneration Forum
- Carryduff Retirement Group
- Deramore Community Association
- Derriaghy Village Community Association
- Dreamscheme NI
- Dromara Community Group
- Dromara Connect
- Drumbeg Community Association
- Drumbeg Women's Institute
- Drumbo and District Community Association
- Drumlough Community Association
- Dundonald Townswomen's Guild
- Dundonald Women's Institute
- Glenavy Youth Project
- Glenclare Community Group
- Halftown Residents Association
- Helping Hands
- Hilden Community Association
- Hillhall Regeneration Group
- Hillsborough and District Committee
- Hillsborough Community Centre Limited
- Hillsborough Women Institute
- Hillsborough Working Together
- Hillstreet Residents Group
- Hilltop Friends
- Home Start Lisburn/Colin
- Killynure Community Association
- Knockmore Community Association
- Laganview Enterprise Centre
- Larchfield Community Development Association
- LCC Community Trust
- Lisburn Downtown
- Lisburn Feile
- Lisburn Outlook
- Lisburn PSP
- Lisburn Recreation and Community Hub
- Lisburn Temperance Junior
- Lisburn U3A
- Lisburn YMCA
- Live Life Social Enterprises
- Lower Broomhedge Community Association
- Lurganville and District Community Association
- Maghaberry Community Association
- Manor Park Residents Association
- Mazetown Rural Action Collective
- Moira Friendship Group
- Newtownbreda Women's Institute
- Old Warren Community Association
- PoundBridge & District Community Association
- Rathlane Care Farm
- Ravarnet Community Network
- Resurgam Community Development Trust
- Resurgam Youth Initiative
- Sarah Crothers Centre
- Saturday Night Senior's Citizens
- Seymour Hill and Conway Residents Association
- Stoneyford Community and Youth Association
- The Antrim Down and Armagh (TADA) Rural Support Network
The groups which received funding from the 2024/25 Community Festivals Fund are:
- Annahilt & Magheraconluce Community Association
- Atlas Women's Centre
- Ballinderry War Memorial Hall Management Committee
- Ballybeen Improvement Group
- Ballymacash Regeneration Network
- DAK Community Group
- Deramore Community Group
- Derriaghy Village Community Association
- Dromara Community Group
- Dungoyne Boys Football Club
- Glenavy Youth Project
- Halftown Residents Association
- Healthy Kidz CIC
- Helping Hands Autism Support Group
- Hilden Community Association
- Hillhall Regeneration Group
- Hillstreet Residents Group
- Larchfield Community & Development Association
- LCC Community Trust
- Lisburn Downtown Centre
- Lisburn Feile
- Lisburn PSP
- Maghaberry Community Association
- Mazetown Rural Action Collective
- Moneyreagh & District Community Association
- Old Warren Community Association
- Poundbridge & District Community Association
- PTA, Friends’ School Lisburn
- Seymour Hill & Conway Residents Association
- Stoneyford Community & Youth Association
- The Welcome Project
