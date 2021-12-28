The three men, all aged in their 20s, died at the scene following a collision between the car in which they were travelling and a lorry at around 1.50am on Monday in the Garvaghy area.

A fourth man, also believed to be in his 20s, is in hospital and is being treated for serious injuries.

The men have been named locally as Nathan Corrigan, Peter Finnegan and Petey McNamee.

The Omagh Road was closed for much of Monday between the Curr Road and the Greenmount Road.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Inquiries are continuing and anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage or any other information, should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 240 27/12/21.”

Police said the lorry driver was not injured.

Mr Corrigan was from Garvaghey Mews, Rarogan Road, Garvaghey, Ballygawley.

According to a family death notice he was the beloved son of Damian and Kate and loving brother of Callum. Cherished grandson of Charlie and Nell (RIP) Roberts and Seamus and Bernie Corrigan.

Wake is private to family and friends only. Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

Eglish Camogie Club passed on their condolences to the family of peter Finnegan.

In a social media post they said: “Eglish Camogie club would like to pass on their sincere condolences to our former player Catherine Finnegan (nee Daly) and her husband Patrick and their children, Patrick, Sarah, Daly and Elizabeth and their wider family circle on the tragic passing of their son and brother Peter.

“We offer up our thoughts and prayers to the Finnegan & Daly families.”St Ciaran’s College in Ballygawley also paid tribute to both Mr Corrigan and Mr Finnegan; “St Ciaran’s wishes to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of two of our past pupils, Nathan Corrigan and Peter Finnegan, who tragically passed away yesterday morning (Monday) and also to the family of their friend Petey McNamee who sadly lost his life too. We will keep the young man currently in hospital in our thoughts and prayers and wish him a full recovery.

“St Ciaran, pray for them.”

Mr McNamee was from Flushtown Road, Sixmilecross.

He was the beloved son of Anthony and Sylvia and loving brother of Lee (Sarah) and Aimee. Cherished grandson of Edie Hunter.

Funeral arrangements to follow. Wake is private to family and friends only.

SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan said: “This heartbreaking news is deeply shocking and distressing to us all.

“My thoughts are with the families and friends of these young victims whose lives have been cut short in such tragic circumstances.

“My thoughts are also with the fourth victim who has been taken to hospital for treatment and I would like to wish him a speedy and full recovery.

“I would also appeal to anyone with information about the incident to contact the police.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill tweeted: “Heartbreaking news that three young men have lost their lives in a fatal road collision in Garvaghy.

“My thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends and local community.”

West Tyrone MP, Sinn Fein’s Orfhlaith Begley, said the entire community had been stunned.

She said: “I wish to extend my deepest sympathy to the families of the three young men killed and the young man seriously injured.

“The scale of this tragedy has stunned the entire community, but everyone will rally around to support all those affected in what will be difficult days ahead.

“I wish to pay tribute to the emergency services for all their efforts at the scene.”

Alliance councillor Stephen Donnelly has said the thoughts of the entire community are with the loved ones of the three young men who died in the crash.

Mr Donnelly said: “The entire community in Tyrone is devastated by this crash and the sad passing of three young men, and the injury to another.

“I want to express my condolences to the loved ones of those who died, particularly coming at this time of year. I also wish for a swift recovery for the individual injured in this incident.

“The thoughts of everyone in the local area will be with him as he hopefully recovers quickly.

“The death of someone at Christmas is hard to process, especially in such tragic circumstances. I would urge anyone with information on this to pass it to police immediately.”

SDLP councillor Steven Edwards said: “Devastating news of the tragic death of three young men in a car accident on the A5 in Garvaghy with a fourth young man critical in hospital.

“So shockingly sad at this time of year. Thoughts and prayers with their families, friends and communities.”

Justin McNulty, also of the SDLP, said: “Absolutely devastating news.