Cookstown communities forging friendships

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jacqueline Devlin, Secretary at Coagh and Drummullan Network Group, said: “Our project is open to people of all ages with the goal of positively improving social isolation through a variety of fun activities.

“Activities we have on offer include circuit training, yoga and flower arranging classes for adults and young people, while there are dancing and singing classes available for children.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“All classes place an important emphasis on making social connections, getting active, learning new skills and boosting mental and physical wellbeing.

Edward Gribben, Jacqueline Devlin, Patch Manager Niall McGurgan and Anne Marie Convery with youngsters at one of the classes

“Community Cohesion grant funding from the Housing Executive has helped make our project a reality and we are grateful for the support.

“We’ve already seen our programme make a real difference in promoting better community cohesion with attendees of all ages building friendships.”

Anne Marie Convery, the Housing Executive’s Good Relations Officer for Mid Ulster, added: “Our Community Cohesion Grants support projects which build better relations, cohesive communities and neighbourhoods which are safe and welcoming to all.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Over eight weeks, Coagh and Drummullan Network Group have facilitated a series of activities in an inclusive, warm and welcoming environment which has really brought the community together and will make a lasting difference.”