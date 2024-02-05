Council committed to support for Northern Ireland's new Women’s Night Safety Charter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Inspired by the pledges created for the Mayor of London’s Night Safety Charter, Hospitality Ulster has joined forces with White Ribbon NI to adopt the Charter and support its rollout across Northern Ireland.

By signing the Charter, the Council pledges to uphold each of its seven pledges. This includes the appointment of a dedicated champion to actively advocate for women's night-time safety, the implementation of extensive communication campaigns to raise awareness among both staff and the community, and comprehensive staff training to educate and inform, ensuring that women who report are believed and to ensure all reports are recorded and responded to.

Furthermore, the Council is committed to enhancing safety for women and girls at night by improving its facilities and open spaces, comprising enhanced lighting and increased visibility measures.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper, pledges support for Women’s Night Safety Charter for NI

The Council’s Women’s sub committee, which is made up of all 14 female elected members, plan to develop a range of initiatives named Borough Nights, which are linked to the Charter for the purpose of proactively addressing and enhancing the safety of women and girls within the Borough.

Earlier this month the Council hosted the first event under the Borough Nights initiative, a ‘Women’s Running in Winter Workshop’ focussing on all aspects of winter running, including key hints and tips on ensuring your own personal safety.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper, expressed his strong support for the Charter, stating,

“As the brother of three sisters and a resident of this Borough, I am personally invested in the safety and well-being of the women and girls in our community, I am proud to endorse the Women's Night Safety Charter NI.

“Our commitment goes beyond words; the Council, with full support from the Women’s Sub-Committee, is dedicated to implementing practical measures, such as appointing a dedicated champion, conducting extensive communication campaigns, and providing comprehensive staff training. These initiatives aim to enhance safety and empower the women and girls in our community, ensuring a safer and more inclusive Borough for all.”

Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey and Chair of the Women’s Sub Committee, Councillor Rosie Kinnear expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative,

“As a Council, we wholeheartedly support the Women's Night Safety Charter Northern Ireland, believing in our collective responsibility to foster change. We envision a country in which women and girls live free from violence and the threat of it. This means women and girls taking up space and living their lives to their full potential”.

Residents, local organisations, and businesses are encouraged to actively participate in the Women's Night Safety Charter NI and contribute to building a safer and more inclusive community for all.