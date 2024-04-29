Countdown to International Show Jumping Spectacular

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hoping to defend his title, Ireland’s Seamus Hughes Kennedy is amongst the 2024 line-up alongside Niamh McEvoy from County Antrim who will be competing in this illustrious international competition after numerous successes abroad.

Spectators will also catch a glimpse of well-known names from Great Britain to include Annabel Shields, William Fletcher, and Adrian Whiteway as they battle it out for podium finishes.

With a combined prize fund of over €55,000 and the prestigious CSI2* International Grand Prix alone boasting €30,000 for the winner, entries have flooded in. The Balmoral Show, held at the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn, will host 6 highly competitive international competitions in total within its exceptional Grade 1 Main Arena this May.

Speaking on behalf of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society, Business Development Executive Vickie White commented “The International Show Jumping competitions are undoubtedly a highlight of the Balmoral Show. The Society increased its sponsorship of the prize fund this year to ensure our athletes receive the recognition they deserve and to reward exceptional talent at this elite level”.