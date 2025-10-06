Ahmed Abashar. Photo provided by PSNI

The PSNI is appealing for the public’s help in locating a man who failed to appear in court.

Police say a bench warrant was issued for Ahmed Abashar, on Tuesday, September 30, when he failed to appear at court.

In a statement this evening (Monday, October 6), police added: “He is also wanted in relation to breach of High Court bail. If you know where he is, please get in touch immediately.

"Call 101 or phone the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111. The Op Relentless reference number is RM25059578.”