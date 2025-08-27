A motorist with drugs in his car "panicked" and sped off from police before crashing into a telegraph pole and wall, a court has heard.

Jordan Henry (26), of Brookfield Gardens, Ahoghill, was sentenced at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on charges of dangerous driving; driving whilst unfit' and possession of cannabis and diazepam.

On a night in March this year, police on patrol in Ahoghill saw two males standing outside a car and when police turned both males entered the car and made off at speed in the direction of Glenhugh Road.

Police pursued with lights and sirens. The Volkswagen Golf did not stop and continued at speeds of up to 90mph.

It took a left onto a bendy country road doing around 70mph. The driver, the defendant, lost control and collided with a telegraph pole and wall, the court was told.

A preliminary alcohol breath test was 25 which was below the legal limit of 35. Drugs showed up in his blood when a sample was taken.

Less than one gramme of herbal cannabis was found in the vehicle along with seven diazepam tablets.

A defence solicitor said the defendant was aware he had diazepam and a small amount of cannabis in his car and he "panicked" when he spotted police.

The court was told Henry became "addicted" to cannabis when he wasn't working during the Covid lockdown.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant was fortunate not to have seriously injured or killed himself or his passenger.

As an "alternative to imprisonment" the defendant was put on Probation for a year and ordered to do 100 hours of Community Service. He was banned from driving for 15 months.