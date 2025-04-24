Ahoghill woman caught speeding because son needed to use the toilet

A woman from Ahoghill has been fined and given penalty points after being caught speeding.

Lindsey Cameron, 25, whose address was given as Belgrano, Ahoghill, Ballymena, was charged with the driving offence after being recorded travelling at 52mph, in excess of the 30mph speed limit in the Fivemiletown area.

The case was brought before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 23.

The defendant did not appear before the court, however she wrote a letter to the court saying that she was “extremely regretful”.

Ahoghill woman fined and given penalty points for speeding. Pic credit: National World

Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer told the court that in the letter the defendant also stated that she was speeding because her “four-year-old son needed to go to the toilet”.

The court was also told that the defendant already had three points on her driving licence at the time of the incident.

Mr Mateer imposed a fine of £150, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.

He also endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with three penalty points.

