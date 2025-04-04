Anonymous caller tipped police off about drunk Bellaghy publican driving home, Magherafelt Court told
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Forty-six-year-old Christopher McErlean from Culbane Road, Portglenone, was also disqualified from driving for three years on charges of driving while disqualified, having no insurance, and driving with excess alcohol in breath on January 26 last.
Prosecuting counsel told the court that at approximately 2am, police received an anonymous call that the defendant was intoxicated and driving home from his bar in Bellaghy to an address in Portglenone.
The lawyer said police later observed the defendant’s vehicle and indicated for it to stop which it did at William Street in the village.
McErlean identified himself and police noted his words were heavily slurred, his eyes glazed and there was a strong smell of intoxicating liquor, said counsel.
He said McErlean told police that he “had a right bit” before he failed a preliminary breath test. He was arrested and taken into custody, where he provided an evidential reading showing an alcohol count of 99 mcgs per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs.
The lawyer added that police checks showed the defendant was a disqualified driver.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked it was “concerning” that the defendant owns a public house and was back before the court for a second time.
A defence lawyer explained McErlean had drunk after finishing work and then “took a chance to drive home”.
He stressed the defendant “throws himself at the mercy of the court.”