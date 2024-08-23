Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 30-year-old man from Antrim has been accused of rape.

Paul Quinn, with an address listed as Brantwood Gardens, is charged in relation to June 19, 2023.

He is also charged with sexual assault on the same day.

On June 23 last year it is alleged he made a threat to the woman he would destroy her home.

Ballymena courthouse.

The defendant was in the dock at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, on August 20.

When the charges were read and a court clerk asked the accused if he understood the charges he replied: "I deny the charges".

A prosecutor said the complainant is deceased. She passed away on April 30 this year.

The complainant's mother was in the public gallery at court on August 20.

The accused was given bail of £500 with conditions that he is not to have any contact with two named people and he is not to enter a part of Antrim town.

The case was adjourned to September 17.