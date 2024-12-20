Arrest warrant for man with Maghera address accused of wasting police time

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 20th Dec 2024, 06:00 BST

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who failed to appear in court on charges of wasting police time.

Maryusz Kucinski (36) from Hall Crescent, Maghera, faces seven counts of wasteful employment of police by knowingly making to a 999 communications operator a false report or statement.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard the alleged offences were committed between July 23 and September 9 last year.

The judge issued the bench warrant after the defendant failed to turn up in court to answer the charges.

