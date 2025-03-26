Arrest warrant issued for Co Tyrone man accused of behaviour likely to cause a female harm

A district judge has a issued an arrest warrant for a Co Tyrone man who failed to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court on domestic abuse and harassment charges.

Bartlomiej Zaborowski, aged 34, from Moore Street, Aughnacloy, is charged with engaging in behaviour likely to cause a female to suffer physical or psychological harm and harassment on July 12 last.

Judge Francis Rafferty issued the warrant after the usher informed him the accused did not respond when his name was called within the precincts of the court.