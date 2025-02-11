Arrest warrant issued for Cookstown man who failed to attend court on dishonesty charges
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Cookstown man who failed to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday to answer his bail on dishonesty charges.
Pearse Forgione, aged 30, from Lissan Road in the town, faces three charges of theft and one of attempted theft.
A court usher informed District Judge Francis Rafferty that the defendant did not respond when he called his name in the precincts of the building.
Judge Rafferty said there would be a bench warrant for his arrest.