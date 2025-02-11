Arrest warrant issued for Cookstown man who failed to attend court on dishonesty charges

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 11th Feb 2025, 09:06 BST
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Cookstown man who failed to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday to answer his bail on dishonesty charges.

Pearse Forgione, aged 30, from Lissan Road in the town, faces three charges of theft and one of attempted theft.

Most Popular
placeholder image
Read More
Retired medics express concerns as Northern Trust tells Ballymena meeting no hos...

A court usher informed District Judge Francis Rafferty that the defendant did not respond when he called his name in the precincts of the building.

Judge Rafferty said there would be a bench warrant for his arrest.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice