An arrest warrant was issued at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday for a South Derry man who failed to turn up to answer two shoplifting charges.

William Robert Stockman (55), from Brown Drive, Maghera, is accused of stealling three packets of pancakes valued £3.57, from Home Bargains, Magherafelt, on September 18, and various grocery items valued £6.05 from Lidl, Magherafelt, on November 27 last.

Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter issued the warrant after the court usher called the defendant’s name outside the courtroom and there was no response.