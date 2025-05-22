A Ballycastle man was convicted at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 22, for claiming over £2,000 in benefits to which he was not entitled.

34-year-old Eoin Carson (34) of Boyd Court, claimed Universal Credit totalling £2,340 whilst failing to declare employment.

He was given 100 hours community service. The fraud was uncovered following an investigation by the Department for Communities.

Mr Carson is also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department.

Suspected benefit fraud can be reported to the Department for Communities anonymously.