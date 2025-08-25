Ballyclare man allegedly stole tractor parts near Broughshane
A Ballyclare man has been charged with stealing tractor parts and tools.
Samuel Todd, aged 39, whose address is listed as Grange Drive, allegedly burgled two premises at Ballycloghan Road near Broughshane between May 11 and 13 last year.
He is also charged with causing criminal damage to a lock between the same dates.
Todd appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, August 21 via video link from prison and the case was sent to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on September 19.