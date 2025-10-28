Ballymena man (31) is accused of 'wounding' a man

A 31-year-old Ballymena man is accused of 'wounding' a man.

Ryan Watson, formerly of Drumtara but now of James Street in the town, is charged in relation to September 22 last year.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday (October 23) he was given continuing bail in the sum of £500 with conditions that he is not to contact the complainant or be intoxicated. He is also not to enter Drumtara.

The case was sent to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on November 20.

