Ballymena man told PSNI officer at Antrim Area Hospital: 'I will slap you silly', court hears
James McDowell (33), of Lanntara, admitted being disorderly and also causing criminal damage to a police cell van on November 25 last year.
The court heard he had spat inside and kicked a police cell van.
He was also disorderly at Queen Street in Ballymena in May 24 last year. Police stopped and searched him. He swore and shouted: "Do you think I am going to be walking up the street with drugs, f off".
McDowell had a previous record.
Sentencing had been deferred at Ballymena Magistrates' Court sentencing until now. The defendant had been told he must keep out of trouble and engage positively with Probation.
A defence lawyer said the defendant had honoured the conditions of the deferral period.
McDowell has now been given a four months jail term, suspended for a year.