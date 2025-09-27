A Ballymena man who told a police officer at Antrim Area Hospital "I will slap you silly, I will slap the face clean off you," has been sentenced.

James McDowell (33), of Lanntara, admitted being disorderly and also causing criminal damage to a police cell van on November 25 last year.

The court heard he had spat inside and kicked a police cell van.

He was also disorderly at Queen Street in Ballymena in May 24 last year. Police stopped and searched him. He swore and shouted: "Do you think I am going to be walking up the street with drugs, f off".

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

McDowell had a previous record.

Sentencing had been deferred at Ballymena Magistrates' Court sentencing until now. The defendant had been told he must keep out of trouble and engage positively with Probation.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had honoured the conditions of the deferral period.

McDowell has now been given a four months jail term, suspended for a year.