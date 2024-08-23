Ballymena man who left his former partner with 'significant emotional trauma' jailed for eight months
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Paul Ruck (33), of Albert Place in Ballymena, was at the town magistrates' court - which is on Albert Place.
At Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, he was sentenced on a charge of harassment between April 4-8 this year.
It was the defendant's third conviction for harassing the woman. There were other previous harassment convictions involving other women.
On April 2 the former partner had awoke to find 43 messages from the defendant on messaging apps.
A prosecutor said the woman told Ruck she wanted him to leave her alone.
A defence lawyer said the messages were non-abusive and he had made contact regarding a child.
District Judge Nigel Broderick told Ruck: "The courts have ran out of patience with your behaviour".
The judge said he had read a "very moving victim impact statement " and it was "quite clear the victim has sustained significant emotional trauma as a result of your behaviour".
He said Ruck had a "very poor record" of 32 convictions including harassment; possession of drugs; threats to kill and assaults.
The judge said the defendant had recently been given a custodial term for harassing the same victim which upon appeal was changed to a Probation Order "but that didn't have the desired effect".
The judge jailed the defendant for eight months.
Ruck was led out of the dock in handcuffs but was released pending appeal on a sum of £500 bail.