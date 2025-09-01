A man charged in connection with slurry being spread on roads in Ballymena in June year ahead of the town's first ever Pride parade that day, has had the case further adjourned to September 25.

Isaac Adams (19), of Lislaban Road near Cloughmills, is on bail and was excused from attending Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, August 28 for the latest update in the case.

A prosecutor said the full case file has now been sent by police to her department.

The defendant is charged with causing 'manure' to be deposited on a road 'in such a position as to cause or be likely to cause an obstruction or danger'; causing criminal damage to Granville Drive in Ballymena; and possessing a lock knife 'without good reason or lawful authority' at Granville Drive.

Mid and East Antrim Pride parade takes place in Ballymena. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

The defendant was arrested after officers on patrol in the Granville Drive area observed slurry on the road at around 2.55am on June 28.

The defence said no slurry tanker was involved but it was "small canisters with hen manure".

In a press statement issued on June 28, police said the matter was being treated as a "hate crime".

The Pride parade saw hundreds of people march through Ballymena town centre. A counter-protest was staged at Harmony Hub on the parade route with some people displaying religious messages on placards.