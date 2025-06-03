Three men accused of offences at the Royal Mail are set to have their cases sent to the Crown Court.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The accused are Samuel Christie, Barry Falls and David Kinnear.

Samuel Christie (46), with an address given as 111 Railway Street in Ballymena - which is a Royal Mail delivery office - faces a charge that on dates between November 2020 and October 2023, 'whilst occupying a position in which you were expected to safeguard, or not to act against the financial interests of Royal Mail Group, dishonestly abused that position in that you made fraudulent overpayments to Barry Falls and David Kinnear'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry Falls (52), of Kilmakevit Square, Cullybackey, is charged with stealing £19,408 from Royal Mail between November 2020 and November 2023.

Three men accused of Royal Mail offences are set to have cases sent to Crown Court. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images.

David Kinnear (56), whose address was given as Westbourne Avenue in Ballymena, is charged with theft of £6,624 belonging to Royal Mail Group 'on dates between May 2021 and October 2023'.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, May 29 it is a "prosecution on indictment".

She said the case papers are "quite voluminous".

The case was adjourned to June 26 to fix a date for a preliminary enquiry - the legal step to potentially send the cases to the Crown Court.