Ballymena: Three men accused of Royal Mail offences are set to have cases sent to Crown Court
The accused are Samuel Christie, Barry Falls and David Kinnear.
Samuel Christie (46), with an address given as 111 Railway Street in Ballymena - which is a Royal Mail delivery office - faces a charge that on dates between November 2020 and October 2023, 'whilst occupying a position in which you were expected to safeguard, or not to act against the financial interests of Royal Mail Group, dishonestly abused that position in that you made fraudulent overpayments to Barry Falls and David Kinnear'.
Barry Falls (52), of Kilmakevit Square, Cullybackey, is charged with stealing £19,408 from Royal Mail between November 2020 and November 2023.
David Kinnear (56), whose address was given as Westbourne Avenue in Ballymena, is charged with theft of £6,624 belonging to Royal Mail Group 'on dates between May 2021 and October 2023'.
A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, May 29 it is a "prosecution on indictment".
She said the case papers are "quite voluminous".
The case was adjourned to June 26 to fix a date for a preliminary enquiry - the legal step to potentially send the cases to the Crown Court.